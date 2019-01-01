Z The Ultimate Morphing Sofa and Poses is the new relaxing, but exciting, luxury furniture set you need! The Ultimate Sofa and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. The product is easy to use and offers tons of different materials for variety of your renders.

There are countless options, including single, one, two, three and four seater sofas that work with one simple click. Combine them with various extended options to create the sofa you need. There are also sofa morphs to compliment each pose as well as numerous amazing leather and colour materials to fit any environment. The set also includes 27 Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female, each of which was carefully crafted with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

For ease of use, all poses include Hierarchical Size Preset Data so once you load the sofa as a smart prop to Genesis 8, applying the pose will automatically put the sofa into the correct configuration and the relevant morphs dialed in.