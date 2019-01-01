-
SKU:65819
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Z The Ultimate Morphing Sofa and Poses is the new relaxing, but exciting, luxury furniture set you need! The Ultimate Sofa and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. The product is easy to use and offers tons of different materials for variety of your renders.
There are countless options, including single, one, two, three and four seater sofas that work with one simple click. Combine them with various extended options to create the sofa you need. There are also sofa morphs to compliment each pose as well as numerous amazing leather and colour materials to fit any environment. The set also includes 27 Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female, each of which was carefully crafted with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
For ease of use, all poses include Hierarchical Size Preset Data so once you load the sofa as a smart prop to Genesis 8, applying the pose will automatically put the sofa into the correct configuration and the relevant morphs dialed in.
What's Included and Features
- Z The Ultimate Morphing Sofa and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF):
- The Ultimate Morphing Sofa Prop
- Arm Height Morph
- Back Cushion Height Morph
- Back Height Morph
- Seat Height Morph
- Back Cushion Left Sit Morph
- Back Cushion Middle Left Sit Morph
- Back Cushion Middle Right Sit Morph
- Back Cushion Right Sit Morph
- Left Extend 1 Sit Morph
- Left Extend 2 Sit Morph
- Left Sit Morph
- Middle Left Sit Morph
- Middle Right Sit Morph
- Right Extend 1 Sit Morph
- Right Extend 2 Sit Morph
- Right Sit Morph
- The Ultimate Morphing Sofa Prop
- Size Presets
- 1 Seat Sofa
- 2 Seater Left 0 Right 0
- 2 Seater Left 0 Right 1
- 2 Seater Left 0 Right 2
- 2 Seater Left 1 Right 0
- 2 Seater Left 1 Right 1
- 2 Seater Left 1 Right 2
- 2 Seater Left 2 Right 0
- 2 Seater Left 2 Right 1
- 2 Seater Left 2 Right 2
- 3 Seater Left 0 Right 0
- 3 Seater Left 0 Right 1
- 3 Seater Left 0 Right 2
- 3 Seater Left 1 Right 0
- 3 Seater Left 1 Right 1
- 3 Seater Left 1 Right 2
- 3 Seater Left 2 Right 0
- 3 Seater Left 2 Right 1
- 3 Seater Left 2 Right 2
- 4 Seater Left 0 Right 0
- 4 Seater Left 0 Right 1
- 4 Seater Left 0 Right 2
- 4 Seater Left 1 Right 0
- 4 Seater Left 1 Right 1
- 4 Seater Left 1 Right 2
- 4 Seater Left 2 Right 0
- 4 Seater Left 2 Right 1
- 4 Seater Left 2 Right 2
- Material Options
- Cloth Lined
- Cloth Soft
- Leather Crocodile
- Leather Soft
- Foot Bronze
- Foot Dark Metal
- Foot Gold
- Foot Silver
- All Colours are applicable for all leather types:
- Aqua
- Beige Light
- Beige Dark
- Black
- Blue Dark
- Blue
- Bright Red
- Brown
- Green Dark
- Green
- Grey Dark
- Grey Light
- Orange
- Pink Hot
- Pink Light
- Purple Light
- Purple
- Red Dark
- Red
- White Off
- Yellow Dark
- Yellow
- Textures Include
- 11 Texture and Bump Maps (up to 16000 x 16000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z The Ultimate Morphing Sofa and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF):