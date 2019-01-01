Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions for Leroy 8

-
SKU:66699
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Z Stern But Fun is a cool set of Poses and Expressions that proves that Leroy 8 can be just as jolly as he is serious!
These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios, but they all fit with Leroy 8's hardworking but caring personality, and infectious laughter.
With Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions, Leroy 8 can dance and joke, but can also be the disciplinarian.
What's Included and Features
- Z Stern But Fun and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Leroy 8 (.DUF)
- Poses:
- 20 Poses for Leroy 8 with Mirrors
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Male with Mirrors
- 01 Zero Full Body Pose
- Expressions:
- Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
- Laughter
- Serious
- Smile Big
- Stern
- Suspicious
- Zero Dials Reset
- Zero "One Click" Reset
Notes
