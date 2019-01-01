Loading...
Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions for Leroy 8

  $15.95
    Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions for Leroy 8
    $15.95
    SKU:66699
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Z Stern But Fun is a cool set of Poses and Expressions that proves that Leroy 8 can be just as jolly as he is serious!

    These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios, but they all fit with Leroy 8's hardworking but caring personality, and infectious laughter.

    With Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions, Leroy 8 can dance and joke, but can also be the disciplinarian.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Stern But Fun and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Leroy 8 (.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 20 Poses for Leroy 8 with Mirrors
        • 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Male with Mirrors
        • 01 Zero Full Body Pose
      • Expressions:
        • Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
        • Laughter
        • Serious
        • Smile Big
        • Stern
        • Suspicious
        • Zero Dials Reset
        • Zero "One Click" Reset
    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

    Notes

