Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions for Leroy 8

Z Stern But Fun is a cool set of Poses and Expressions that proves that Leroy 8 can be just as jolly as he is serious!

These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios, but they all fit with Leroy 8's hardworking but caring personality, and infectious laughter.

With Z Stern But Fun Poses and Expressions, Leroy 8 can dance and joke, but can also be the disciplinarian.