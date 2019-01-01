-
SKU:66969
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Who doesn't feel like being silly and goofy from time to time? The Z Silly and Goofy Set is guaranteed to make you smile!
Z Silly and Goofy Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.
All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
10 One-Click and Dial-able Realistic Expressions are included so that you can complete the look!
What's Included and Features
- Z Silly and Goofy Pose Mega Set (.DUF)
- Z Silly and Goofy for Genesis 8 Male and Female Poses:
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Silly and Goofy for Genesis 3 Male and Female Poses:
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Silly and Goofy Expressions for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female:
- Expressions One-Click and Dial-able:
- Silly
- Pout
- Pulling Faces
- LOL
- Cheeky
- Cute
- Hilarious
- Cool
- Funny
- Goofy
- Zero Expressions
- Expressions One-Click and Dial-able:
- Z Silly and Goofy for Genesis 8 Male and Female Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Z Silly and Goofy Pose Mega Set (.DUF)