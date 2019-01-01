It's a Knockout! The Z Knockout Pose Mega Set is filled with the intricate, realistic and dynamic action poses that you're looking for.

Z Knockout Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.

All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 20 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

Get the Knockout Pose Mega Set for your next fight, battle, boxing, or action scene today.