SKU:66417
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
It's a Knockout! The Z Knockout Pose Mega Set is filled with the intricate, realistic and dynamic action poses that you're looking for.
Z Knockout Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.
All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 20 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
Get the Knockout Pose Mega Set for your next fight, battle, boxing, or action scene today.
What's Included and Features
- Z Knockout for Genesis 8 Male and Female(.DUF)
- Poses:
- 20 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Knockout for Genesis 3 Male and Female(.DUF)
- 20 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z Knockout for Genesis 8 Male and Female(.DUF)