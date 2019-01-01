Are you ready for some Jacuzzi Fun Time? Dip your toe in the water with this playful set of Indoor and Outdoor Jacuzzis and poses.

The 3 separate Jacuzzi props and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with tons of materials to help give more variety for your renders!

The Jacuzzi also comes with different water configurations so you can either have the Jacuzzi with rough or gentle water.

Z Jacuzzi Time and Poses also includes 30 Base Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female, created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.