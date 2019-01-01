Loading...
Z Final Battle Count Poses for Genesis 3 and 8

  $15.95
    Z Final Battle Count Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
    • $15.95
    SKU:65809
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The battle is over, and the toll of the wounded is excruciating.

    Z Final Battle Count Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 is the ultimate Battle Aftermath collection, and perfect for your Epic Fantasy Renders. This pose set includes 30 base poses with mirrors for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Each of these versatile poses was created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism!

    Don't miss out on these full body poses for any and all of your battle, war, fantasy, and after-the-smoke-clears scenes.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Final Battle Count: (.DUF)
      • 30 Full Body Poses for Genesis 8 Male and Female with Mirrors
      • 30 Full Body Poses for Genesis 3 Male and Female with Mirrors
      • Zero Poses for all Figures

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

