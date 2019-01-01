Z Feline Instinct Morphing Whip and Poses

Never underestimate the Feline Instinct!

Have you ever been looking for a Morphing Whip? With Z Feline Instinct, now you can make sure that your characters have the weapon they need.

The Prop and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with 5 Bonus materials to help give more variety for your renders.

Each of the 20 Base Poses have a matching unique Whip morph which you can dial in.

The set also includes 20 Base Poses intricately created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.