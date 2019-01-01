Z Feline Instinct Morphing Whip and Poses

-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66645Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$17.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66645Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Never underestimate the Feline Instinct!
Have you ever been looking for a Morphing Whip? With Z Feline Instinct, now you can make sure that your characters have the weapon they need.
The Prop and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with 5 Bonus materials to help give more variety for your renders.
Each of the 20 Base Poses have a matching unique Whip morph which you can dial in.
The set also includes 20 Base Poses intricately created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
What's Included and Features
- Z Feline Instinct and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
- Props:
- Morphing Whip
- 20 Unique Morphs to match each pose
- 5 Colour Materials
- Poses:
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- Reset Pose
- Props:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Z Feline Instinct and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)