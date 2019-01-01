Loading...
Z Feline Instinct Morphing Whip and Poses

    • Z Feline Instinct Morphing Whip and Poses in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66645
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Never underestimate the Feline Instinct!

    Have you ever been looking for a Morphing Whip?  With Z Feline Instinct, now you can make sure that your characters have the weapon they need.

    The Prop and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away.  This product is easy to use and comes with 5 Bonus materials to help give more variety for your renders.

    Each of the 20 Base Poses have a matching unique Whip morph which you can dial in. 

    The set also includes 20 Base Poses intricately created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Feline Instinct and Poses for Genesis 8 (.DUF)
      • Props:
        • Morphing Whip
        • 20 Unique Morphs to match each pose
        • 5 Colour Materials
      • Poses:
        • 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Female
        • Reset Pose

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

