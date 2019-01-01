Flu season is upon us! Look no further for your go-to intricate, realistic and expressive set of sick, under the weather, and feeling unwell poses!

Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for limitless possibilities.

All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female, and this mega set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.