SKU:66409Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Flu season is upon us! Look no further for your go-to intricate, realistic and expressive set of sick, under the weather, and feeling unwell poses!
Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for limitless possibilities.
All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female, and this mega set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
What's Included and Features
- Z Feeling Unwell for Genesis 8 Male and Female(.DUF)
- Poses:
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Expressions:
- Available as Dials and One-Click Expressions
- 06 Female Expressions
- 04 Male Expressions
- Reset Poses for Dials and One-Click Expressions
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Z Two Floor Living Room and Poses
- Genesis 8 Female MEGA Wardrobe
- Genesis 8 Male MEGA Wardrobe
- Tousled Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Linda Ponytail Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Female(s)
- Back 2 School Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Z Shower and Lavatory Environment
- Z Cold and Flu - Props and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8
- Z Feeling Unwell for Genesis 8 Male and Female(.DUF)