Loading...
Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set

Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set

  • $15.95
    • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $15.95
    SKU:66409
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66409
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Flu season is upon us! Look no further for your go-to intricate, realistic and expressive set of sick, under the weather, and feeling unwell poses!

    Z Feeling Unwell Pose Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for limitless possibilities.

    All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female, and this mega set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Feeling Unwell for Genesis 8 Male and Female(.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
        • 14 Feet Poses
        • Zero Poses
      • Expressions:
        • Available as Dials and One-Click Expressions
        • 06 Female Expressions
        • 04 Male Expressions
        • Reset Poses for Dials and One-Click Expressions
    • Z Feeling Unwell for Genesis 3 Male and Female(.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
        • 14 Feet Poses
        • Zero Poses
      • Expressions:
        • Available as Dials and One-Click Expressions
        • 06 Female Expressions
        • 04 Male Expressions
        • Reset Poses for Dials and One-Click Expressions

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.