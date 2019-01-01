Z Dark Angel Pose Mega Set

Who doesn't have a dark side? Z Dark Angel is an enchanting and haunting set of carefully crafted fallen angel poses that will take your breath away!

Z Dark Angel Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.

All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.