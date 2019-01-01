Z Dark Angel Pose Mega Set

-
SKU:67303
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Who doesn't have a dark side? Z Dark Angel is an enchanting and haunting set of carefully crafted fallen angel poses that will take your breath away!
Z Dark Angel Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.
All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
What's Included and Features
- Z Dark Angel for Genesis 8 Male and Female Poses: (.DUF)
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
- Z Dark Angel for Genesis 3 Male and Female Poses:
- 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
- 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
- 14 Feet Poses
- Zero Poses
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Z Dark Angel for Genesis 8 Male and Female Poses: (.DUF)