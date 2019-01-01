Loading...
Z Dark Angel Pose Mega Set

Z Dark Angel Pose Mega Set

  • $15.95
    • Z Dark Angel Pose Mega Set in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $15.95
    SKU:67303
    Artist:
    Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Who doesn't have a dark side? Z Dark Angel is an enchanting and haunting set of carefully crafted fallen angel poses that will take your breath away!

    Z Dark Angel Mega Set includes Upper Body, Lower Body, Left Arm, Right Arm, Left Leg, Right Leg, Left Hand, Right Hand, Eye, and Head Pose Partials, which can be mixed, matched, and paired with different partials for even more possibilities.

    All Poses have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female. Set includes 25 Base Poses with Mirrors and Partials and a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Dark Angel for Genesis 8 Male and Female Poses: (.DUF)
        • 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
        • 14 Feet Poses
        • Zero Poses
      • Z Dark Angel for Genesis 3 Male and Female Poses:
        • 25 Full Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Upper Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Lower Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Arm Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Leg Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Left Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 25 Right Hand Body Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Eye Poses + Mirrors
        • 20 Head and Neck Poses + Mirrors
        • 14 Feet Poses
        • Zero Poses

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

