Z Competitive Gymnastics Props and Poses

Z Competitive Gymnastics is an exciting new Prop and Poses Set designed to help you create beautiful gymnast artwork.

The Gymnast Props and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with tons of materials to help give more variety for your renders. Set also includes 35 Base Poses created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.

Props include Balance Beam, Hoop, Parallel Bars, Pommel Horse, Uneven Bars, and a Crash Mat with Height Morphs and 3 Different Wrinkle morphs so each additional mat will look unique, adding realism.

For ease of use, all poses include Hierarchical Data so once you load the Props as a smart prop to Genesis 3 and 8, applying the pose will automatically put the Prop into the correct configuration and the relevant rigged parts posed.

Become a gold medalist with Z Competitive Gymnastics!