Z Competitive Gymnastics Props and Poses

SKU:66831
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Female, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Z Competitive Gymnastics is an exciting new Prop and Poses Set designed to help you create beautiful gymnast artwork.
The Gymnast Props and textures have been created to a high level of detail, so your renders can look fantastic close up as well as far away. This product is easy to use and comes with tons of materials to help give more variety for your renders. Set also includes 35 Base Poses created with a focus on the little details such as lifelike hands, natural positioning, and realism.
Props include Balance Beam, Hoop, Parallel Bars, Pommel Horse, Uneven Bars, and a Crash Mat with Height Morphs and 3 Different Wrinkle morphs so each additional mat will look unique, adding realism.
For ease of use, all poses include Hierarchical Data so once you load the Props as a smart prop to Genesis 3 and 8, applying the pose will automatically put the Prop into the correct configuration and the relevant rigged parts posed.
Become a gold medalist with Z Competitive Gymnastics!
What's Included and Features
- Z Competitive Gymnastics and Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 (.DUF)
- Balance Beam
- Crash Mat Grid
- Crash Mat (Including 3 Wrinkle Morphs too look unique)
- Hoop
- Horizontal Bar
- Parallel Bars
- Pommel Horse
- Uneven Bars
- Poses:
- 35 Poses for Genesis 3 and 8 Male and Female
- Poses Include Hierarchical Data for bike for even quicker use
- Reset Poses for all figures
- Material Options:
- 5 Crash Mat Colour Materials
- 10 Hoop Colour Materials
- Textures Include:
- 13 Texture and Bump Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
