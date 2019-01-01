And the Best Dad Award goes to... Tristan 8! Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions for Tristan 8 make your Genesis 8 Male the life of the party! These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios in your scenes or environments.

Have your Dad character play ball, goof off, dance, or rock out with Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions.