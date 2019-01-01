Loading...
Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions for Tristan 8

  • $15.95
    • Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions for Tristan 8 in Animation and Poses, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    • $15.95
    SKU:65863
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Zeddicuss
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    And the Best Dad Award goes to... Tristan 8! Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions for Tristan 8 make your Genesis 8 Male the life of the party! These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios in your scenes or environments.

    Have your Dad character play ball, goof off, dance, or rock out with Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions.

    What's Included and Features

    • Z Best Dad Award and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Tristan 8 (.DUF)
      • Poses:
        • 20 Poses for Tristan 8 with Mirrors
        • 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Male with Mirrors
        • 01 Zero Full Body Pose
      • Expressions:
        • Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
        • Concerned
        • Happy
        • Sexy Smile
        • Smouldering Look
        • Strict
        • Zero Dials Reset
        • Zero "One Click" Reset

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

