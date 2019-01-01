-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:65863Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$15.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:65863Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
And the Best Dad Award goes to... Tristan 8! Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions for Tristan 8 make your Genesis 8 Male the life of the party! These extremely versatile 20 poses with mirrors and 5 One-Click and Dial-able Expressions are perfect for various different scenes and scenarios in your scenes or environments.
Have your Dad character play ball, goof off, dance, or rock out with Z Best Dad Award Poses and Expressions.
What's Included and Features
- Z Best Dad Award and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Tristan 8 (.DUF)
- Poses:
- 20 Poses for Tristan 8 with Mirrors
- 20 Poses for Genesis 8 Male with Mirrors
- 01 Zero Full Body Pose
- Expressions:
- Available as One-Click or as Dial-able
- Concerned
- Happy
- Sexy Smile
- Smouldering Look
- Strict
- Zero Dials Reset
- Zero "One Click" Reset
- Poses:
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Z Best Dad Award and Expressions for Genesis 8 Male and Tristan 8 (.DUF)