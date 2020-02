Z 50 Real Emotions Expressions for Genesis 8 are unique expressions that will help your characters explore different deep emotions with just one click! No exaggerated grimaces here only subtly crafted faces that will make your renders pop!

The Expressions are both Dial-able or One-Click, depending on what you prefer, and you can even mix and match different dials to create your own unique expressions.

The Expressions included have been carefully adjusted for Genesis 8 Male and Female. There are 30 gorgeous Expressions for Genesis 8 Female and 20 essential expressions for Genesis 8 Male.

These expressions will not overshadow your poses, only compliment them! Get 50 Real Emotions for your next render.