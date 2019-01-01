Loading...
X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit

X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit

  • $20.95
    • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $20.95
    SKU:66321
    Artist:
    Daz Originals xtrart-3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit in People and Wearables, Clothing and Accessories, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66321
    Artist:
    Daz Originals xtrart-3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    dForce Cloth, DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    If your Genesis 8 Female wants to look a little more sophisticated, then she needs the X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit.

    This outfit includes Jacket, Top, Pants, Boots, and a beautiful accessorizing Scarf with tons of supported shapes.

    Get it for your stylish, sophisticated, posh or sassy character today.

    The product is made for dForce but works well in most poses as conforming

    What's Included and Features

    • X-Fashion Sophisticated Jacket Outfit (.DUF)
      • X-Fashion Sophisticated Outfit All preload
      • dForce Scarf
        • Adj CollarBack
        • Adj CollarFrontUp
        • Adj FrontLarge
        • Adj FrontLft
        • Adj Sides
        • BacktoBack
        • FronttoFront
      • Jacket
        • Adj Back
        • Adj Breasts
        • Adj Collar
        • Adj Collars
        • Adj Elbows
        • Adj FrontCloser
        • Adj LftSleeve Shorter
        • Adj Longer
        • Adj RgtSleeve Shorter
        • Adj Shorter
        • Adj SleevesShorter
      • Pant
        • Adj Buttocks
        • Adj Hips
        • Adj Knees
        • Adj Shins
        • Adj Thighs
        • Adj WaistUp
      • Boots
        • Adj Heels
        • Adj InnerSides
        • Adj OuterSides
        • Adj Toes
        • Adj UpperSides
      • Top
        • Adj Breasts
        • Adj LowerFront
        • Adj Shorter
        • Adj Sides
        • Adj UpperBack
      • Belt
        • Adj Back
        • Adj BuckleSize
        • Adj FrontDown
        • Adj Large
        • Adj Sides
    • Supported Shapes
      • Aiko 8
      • MeiLin 8
      • Monique 8
      • Olympia 8
      • Teen Josie 8
      • Victoria 8
      • Body Size
      • Bodybuilder Size
      • Fitness Size
      • Heavy
      • Pear Figure
      • FBMXFDiana
      • Voluptuous
      • Breasts Implants
      • Breasts Heavy
      • Breasts Shape 01-08
      • Breasts Size
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • 6 Scarf colors
      • 12 Jacket colors
      • 4 Pant colors
      • 6 Boot colors
      • 8 Top colors
      • 6 Belt colors
    • Textures Include
      • 66 Texture, Normal, and Specular Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.