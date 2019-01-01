-
SKU:66995Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
A new Bodysuit, the X-Fashion Hexagon Skin Bodysuit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is slim-fitting and futuristic.
With Plastic effects Materials, bottom, and sunglasses in 8 different colors, this suit is a hit with female characters.
Use it in your next futuristic, space age, high fashion or high tech render.
What's Included and Features
- X-Fashion Hexagon Skin Bodysuit for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
- Bodysuit:
- Adj Back
- Adj Breasts
- Adj Collars
- Adj Elbows
- Adj FrontTrims
- Adj LowerFront
- Adj LowerSides
- Adj Sleeves
- Adj Thighs
- Adj UpperBack
- Adj UpperFront
- Adj UpperSides
- Bottom:
- Adj BackShape
- Adj Buttocks
- Adj FrontDown
- Adj InnerLegs
- Adj Sides
- Adj SidesDown
- All Down
- Sunglasses:
- Adj BackSides
- Adj MoveFront
- Adj Sides
- Expand All
- FixBaseSunglasses
- Move Down
- Supported Shapes:
- CTRLBreastsImplants
- FBMAiko8
- FBMBodySize
- FBMBodybuilderSize
- FBMGia8
- FBMGirl8
- FBMHeavy
- FBMLatonya8
- FBMMabel8
- FBMMeiLin8
- FBMMonique8
- FBMOlympia8
- FBMPearFigure
- FBMVictoria8
- FBMVoluptuous
- FixBaseBodysuit
- PBMBreastsHeavy
- PBMBreastsShape01-08
- PBMBreastsSize
- PBMBreastsUnderCurve
- Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
- Material Options
- Blue
- Grey
- Orange
- Pink
- Red
- Violet
- White
- Yellow
- Textures Include
- 35 Texture Bump, Transparency and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer