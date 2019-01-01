Loading...
X-Fashion Hexagon Skin Bodysuit for Genesis 8 Female(s)

  • $14.95
    SKU:66995
    Artist:
    xtrart-3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    A new Bodysuit, the X-Fashion Hexagon Skin Bodysuit for Genesis 8 Female(s) is slim-fitting and futuristic.

    With Plastic effects Materials, bottom, and sunglasses in 8 different colors, this suit is a hit with female characters.

    Use it in your next futuristic, space age, high fashion or high tech render.

    What's Included and Features

    • X-Fashion Hexagon Skin Bodysuit for Genesis 8 Female(s)(.DUF)
    • Bodysuit:
      • Adj Back
      • Adj Breasts
      • Adj Collars
      • Adj Elbows
      • Adj FrontTrims
      • Adj LowerFront
      • Adj LowerSides
      • Adj Sleeves
      • Adj Thighs
      • Adj UpperBack
      • Adj UpperFront
      • Adj UpperSides
    • Bottom:
      • Adj BackShape
      • Adj Buttocks
      • Adj FrontDown
      • Adj InnerLegs
      • Adj Sides
      • Adj SidesDown
      • All Down
    • Sunglasses:
      • Adj BackSides
      • Adj MoveFront
      • Adj Sides
      • Expand All
      • FixBaseSunglasses
      • Move Down
    • Supported Shapes:
      • CTRLBreastsImplants
      • FBMAiko8
      • FBMBodySize
      • FBMBodybuilderSize
      • FBMGia8
      • FBMGirl8
      • FBMHeavy
      • FBMLatonya8
      • FBMMabel8
      • FBMMeiLin8
      • FBMMonique8
      • FBMOlympia8
      • FBMPearFigure
      • FBMVictoria8
      • FBMVoluptuous
      • FixBaseBodysuit
      • PBMBreastsHeavy
      • PBMBreastsShape01-08
      • PBMBreastsSize
      • PBMBreastsUnderCurve
      • Additional Shapes may be supported by Auto Follow
    • Material Options
      • Blue
      • Grey
      • Orange
      • Pink
      • Red
      • Violet
      • White
      • Yellow
    • Textures Include
      • 35 Texture Bump, Transparency and Normal Maps (4096 x 4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

