Wheelwrights Workshop

Wheelwrights Workshop

      NEW
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Merlin Studios
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12, Poser
    Install Types:
  • Details

    Wheelwrighting is the craft of making wooden wheels for anything, from barrows to wagon and cart wheels.  A wagon train was only as strong as the wheels that moved them.

    The Wheelwrights Workshop is a collection of 10 props for Poser and Daz Studio: 3Delight and Iray

    What's Included and Features

    • 10 Wheelwrights Workshop props (.PP2, .DUF and .OBJ)
      • Barrel
      • Chisel
      • Lathe
      • Mallet
      • Sawhorse
      • Wheel Debris
      • Wheel01
      • Wheel02
      • Barrel & Wheel
      • Sawhorse & Wheel
    • Textures Included:
      • 59 Texture Maps, including Specular, Bump and Normal (up to 3072x3072)
    • Daz Studio Scene subset Files (DUF)
    • Poser Prop Files (PP2)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer
      • 1 Poser Core Installer

