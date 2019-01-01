-
SKU:53441Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12, PoserInstall Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Details
Wheelwrighting is the craft of making wooden wheels for anything, from barrows to wagon and cart wheels. A wagon train was only as strong as the wheels that moved them.
The Wheelwrights Workshop is a collection of 10 props for Poser and Daz Studio: 3Delight and Iray
What's Included and Features
- 10 Wheelwrights Workshop props (.PP2, .DUF and .OBJ)
- Barrel
- Chisel
- Lathe
- Mallet
- Sawhorse
- Wheel Debris
- Wheel01
- Wheel02
- Barrel & Wheel
- Sawhorse & Wheel
- Textures Included:
- 59 Texture Maps, including Specular, Bump and Normal (up to 3072x3072)
- Daz Studio Scene subset Files (DUF)
- Poser Prop Files (PP2)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- 1 Poser Core Installer
- 10 Wheelwrights Workshop props (.PP2, .DUF and .OBJ)