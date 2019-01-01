-
SKU:66025
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Take a coffee break! The Weekend Small Cafe set is a small coffee shop scene with exposed brick and a lot of props including tables, chairs, fridge, coffee machines and all kinds of desserts.
Weekend Small Cafe includes Iray light ready to render in Iray.
What's Included and Features
- Weekend Pool Room: (.DUF)
- Preload Sets:
- Weekend Small Cafe set
- WSC Coffee counter set
- WSC Coffee table set 01
- WSC Coffee table set 02
- WSC Coffee table set 03
- WSC Shelf set
- WSC Wall 01 set
- WSC Wall 02 set
- Single Load Props:
- WSC Beer bottle
- WSC Blackboard
- WSC Bowls
- WSC Bread
- WSC Cake 01
- WSC Cake 02
- WSC Cake 03
- WSC Cake 04
- WSC Cake 05
- WSC Cake fridge
- WSC Can
- WSC Cans
- WSC Cashier
- WSC Ceiling
- WSC Chair
- WSC Coffee bean jar 01
- WSC Coffee bean jar 02
- WSC Coffee cup
- WSC Coffee decanter
- WSC Coffee machine small
- WSC Coke
- WSC Counter
- WSC Croissant
- WSC Dessert 01
- WSC Empty Jar 01
- WSC Empty jar 02
- WSC Espresso machine
- WSC Floor
- WSC Fridge
- WSC Front wall
- WSC Hanging Boards
- WSC Hotwater machine
- WSC Jars and cans
- WSC Lamp
- WSC Menu
- WSC Photo 01
- WSC Photo 02
- WSC Pitcher
- WSC Plates
- WSC Shelf
- WSC Small cake 01
- WSC Small cake 02
- WSC Small cake 03
- WSC Small Metal deco 01
- WSC Small Metal deco 02
- WSC Small Metal deco 03
- WSC Small Metal deco 04
- WSC Small shelf
- WSC Stool
- WSC Table small
- WSC Table
- WSC Tea Jar
- WSC Wall 01
- WSC Wall 02
- WSC Wall 03
- WSC Water Bottle L
- WSC Water bottle s
- Material Options:
- Weekend Small Cafe All in one
- Textures Include:
- 97 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (569 x 750 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
