Loading...
Weekend Small Cafe

Weekend Small Cafe

  • $24.95
    • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $24.95
    SKU:66025
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Weekend Small Cafe in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66025
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • This product is in these bundles

  • Details

    Take a coffee break! The Weekend Small Cafe set is a small coffee shop scene with exposed brick and a lot of props including tables, chairs, fridge, coffee machines and all kinds of desserts.

    Weekend Small Cafe includes Iray light ready to render in Iray.

    What's Included and Features

    • Weekend Pool Room: (.DUF)
    • Preload Sets:
      • Weekend Small Cafe set
      • WSC Coffee counter set
      • WSC Coffee table set 01
      • WSC Coffee table set 02
      • WSC Coffee table set 03
      • WSC Shelf set
      • WSC Wall 01 set
      • WSC Wall 02 set
    • Single Load Props:
      • WSC Beer bottle
      • WSC Blackboard
      • WSC Bowls
      • WSC Bread
      • WSC Cake 01
      • WSC Cake 02
      • WSC Cake 03
      • WSC Cake 04
      • WSC Cake 05
      • WSC Cake fridge
      • WSC Can
      • WSC Cans
      • WSC Cashier
      • WSC Ceiling
      • WSC Chair
      • WSC Coffee bean jar 01
      • WSC Coffee bean jar 02
      • WSC Coffee cup
      • WSC Coffee decanter
      • WSC Coffee machine small
      • WSC Coke
      • WSC Counter
      • WSC Croissant
      • WSC Dessert 01
      • WSC Empty Jar 01
      • WSC Empty jar 02
      • WSC Espresso machine
      • WSC Floor
      • WSC Fridge
      • WSC Front wall
      • WSC Hanging Boards
      • WSC Hotwater machine
      • WSC Jars and cans
      • WSC Lamp
      • WSC Menu
      • WSC Photo 01
      • WSC Photo 02
      • WSC Pitcher
      • WSC Plates
      • WSC Shelf
      • WSC Small cake 01
      • WSC Small cake 02
      • WSC Small cake 03
      • WSC Small Metal deco 01
      • WSC Small Metal deco 02
      • WSC Small Metal deco 03
      • WSC Small Metal deco 04
      • WSC Small shelf
      • WSC Stool
      • WSC Table small
      • WSC Table
      • WSC Tea Jar
      • WSC Wall 01
      • WSC Wall 02
      • WSC Wall 03
      • WSC Water Bottle L
      • WSC Water bottle s
    • Material Options:
      • Weekend Small Cafe All in one
    • Textures Include:
      • 97 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (569 x 750 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.