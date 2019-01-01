Loading...
Weekend Pool Room

    • Weekend Pool Room in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66103
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Time to play billiards! The Weekend Pool Room is a perfect interior set for your render scene. It includes 2 snooker tables and 9 ball tables with cue sticks and props.

    What's Included and Features

    • Weekend Pool Room: (.DUF)
    • Preload Sets:
      • Weekend Pool Room set
      • WPR 9 Ball pool table set
      • WPR Shelf set
      • WPR Snooker Table set
    • Single Load Props:
      • WPR Ball pool table
      • WPR Ball 01
      • WPR Ball 02
      • WPR Ball 03
      • WPR Ball 04
      • WPR Ball 05
      • WPR Ball 06
      • WPR Ball 07
      • WPR Ball 08
      • WPR Ball 09
      • WPR Ball black
      • WPR Ball blue
      • WPR Ball green
      • WPR Ball pink
      • WPR Ball red triangle
      • WPR Ball red
      • WPR Ball White
      • WPR Ball yellow
      • WPR Books 01
      • WPR Books 02
      • WPR Books 03
      • WPR Books 04
      • WPR Bridge stick 01
      • WPR Bridge stick 02
      • WPR Ceiling
      • WPR Cue stick long
      • WPR Cue stick stand
      • WPR Cue stick
      • WPR Curtain wall
      • WPR Floor
      • WPR Pillar
      • WPR Plant
      • WPR Pool table light
      • WPR Shelf
      • WPR Snooker Table Light
      • WPR Snooker table
      • WPR Sofa chair 01
      • WPR Sofa chair 02
      • WPR Triangle
      • WPR Wall 01
      • WPR Wall 02
      • WPR Window wall
    • Material Options:
      • Weekend Pool Room All in one
    • Textures Include:
      • 77 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

