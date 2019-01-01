-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66103Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$22.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66103Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
This product is in these bundles
-
Details
Time to play billiards! The Weekend Pool Room is a perfect interior set for your render scene. It includes 2 snooker tables and 9 ball tables with cue sticks and props.
What's Included and Features
- Weekend Pool Room: (.DUF)
- Preload Sets:
- Weekend Pool Room set
- WPR 9 Ball pool table set
- WPR Shelf set
- WPR Snooker Table set
- Single Load Props:
- WPR Ball pool table
- WPR Ball 01
- WPR Ball 02
- WPR Ball 03
- WPR Ball 04
- WPR Ball 05
- WPR Ball 06
- WPR Ball 07
- WPR Ball 08
- WPR Ball 09
- WPR Ball black
- WPR Ball blue
- WPR Ball green
- WPR Ball pink
- WPR Ball red triangle
- WPR Ball red
- WPR Ball White
- WPR Ball yellow
- WPR Books 01
- WPR Books 02
- WPR Books 03
- WPR Books 04
- WPR Bridge stick 01
- WPR Bridge stick 02
- WPR Ceiling
- WPR Cue stick long
- WPR Cue stick stand
- WPR Cue stick
- WPR Curtain wall
- WPR Floor
- WPR Pillar
- WPR Plant
- WPR Pool table light
- WPR Shelf
- WPR Snooker Table Light
- WPR Snooker table
- WPR Sofa chair 01
- WPR Sofa chair 02
- WPR Triangle
- WPR Wall 01
- WPR Wall 02
- WPR Window wall
- Material Options:
- Weekend Pool Room All in one
- Textures Include:
- 77 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: