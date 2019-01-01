-
SKU:66011
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$17.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
The Weekend Parking Lot is a perfect scene for your car render and urban story scenes. It includes 3 different lights options ready to render in Iray.
What's Included and Features
- Weekend Parking Lot (.DUF)
- Preload Sets:
- Weekend Parking Lot set
- Single Load Props:
- WPL Ceiling
- WPL Floor
- WPL Large Pillar
- WPL Pillar 03
- WPL Pillar 04
- WPL Pillars 01
- WPL Pillars 02
- WPL Pillars 05
- WPL Wall 01
- WPL Wall 02
- WPL Wall 03
- WPL Wall 05
- WPL Wall 06
- WPL Wall 07
- Material Options:
- Weekend Parking lot All in one
- Lights off
- Lights on blue
- Lights on white
- Lights on yellow
- Textures Include:
- 26 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer