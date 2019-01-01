-
SKU:66001
Compatible Figures:N/A
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Go to the movies! The Weekend Movie Theater is a perfect scene for weekend entertainment, with soda, popcorn, sofa chairs and everything your character needs to watch the big screen.
Weekend Movie Theater includes 3 different Iray lights options and 5 different Screens.
What's Included and Features
- Weekend Movie Theater (.DUF)
- Preload Sets:
- Weekend Movie Theater set
- Single Load Props:
- WMT Ceiling
- WMT Floor
- WMT Popcorn
- WMT Projection wall
- WMT Screen Wall
- WMT Soda
- WMT Sofa chair
- WMT Sofa chairs
- WMT Wall 01
- WMT Wall 02
- Material Options:
- 0Weekend Movie Theater All in one material preset
- Screen 01
- Screen 02
- Screen 03
- Screen 04
- Screen 05
- Wall lights 100
- Wall lights 500
- Wall lights 1000
- Textures Include:
- 34 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (1300 x 712 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images: