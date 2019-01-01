-
SKU:65985
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Get ready to shop! Weekend Clothes Shop is an interior scene of a modern clothing boutique with a collection of dress and shirts as well as several changing rooms.
Weekend Clothes Shop includes Iray lights ready to render.
What's Included and Features
- Weekend Clothes Shop set: (.DUF)
- Preload Sets:
- Weekend Clothes Shop set
- Single Load Props:
- WCS Cabinet
- WCS Ceiling
- WCS Changing room
- WCS Clothes counter
- WCS Counter
- WCS Floor
- WCS Men clothes rack 01
- WCS Men clothes rack 02
- WCS Mirror
- WCS Shop Wall 01
- WCS Shop Wall 02
- WCS Stool
- WCS Women clothes rack 01
- WCS Women clothes rack 02
- WCS Wood frame wall
- Material Options:
- Weekend Clothes shop All in one material preset
- Textures Include:
- 52 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
