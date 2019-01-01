Loading...
Weekend Clothes Shop

    • Weekend Clothes Shop in Places and Things, Structures, Interiors, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65985
    Artist:
    Polish
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Get ready to shop! Weekend Clothes Shop is an interior scene of a modern clothing boutique with a collection of dress and shirts as well as several changing rooms.

    Weekend Clothes Shop includes Iray lights ready to render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Weekend Clothes Shop set: (.DUF)
    • Preload Sets:
      • Weekend Clothes Shop set
    • Single Load Props:
      • WCS Cabinet
      • WCS Ceiling
      • WCS Changing room
      • WCS Clothes counter
      • WCS Counter
      • WCS Floor
      • WCS Men clothes rack 01
      • WCS Men clothes rack 02
      • WCS Mirror
      • WCS Shop Wall 01
      • WCS Shop Wall 02
      • WCS Stool
      • WCS Women clothes rack 01
      • WCS Women clothes rack 02
      • WCS Wood frame wall
    • Material Options:
      • Weekend Clothes shop All in one material preset
    • Textures Include:
      • 52 Texture, Bump, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (512 x 512 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

