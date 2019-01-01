-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:63873Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:63873Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Get ready for some cuteness overload with Kiyomiko, a new kawaii character for Kanade 8.
With Kiyomiko's sweet face and youthful innocence, creating adorable kawaii renders has never been so much fun.
What's Included and Features
- VYK Kiyomiko for Kanade 8 (.DUF)
- Full Character Apply
- Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Nails Round Apply/Remove
- Nails Square Apply/Remove
- Nails Stiletto Apply/Remove
- Material Options
- 1 Default Base Skin
- 7 Eye Color Options
- 3 Lash Style Options
- 2 Lip Gloss Options (Matte & Glossy)
- 1 Default Lip Color Option
- 7 Lip Color Options
- 1 Makeup Off Utility
- 1 Makeup Off Utility With Eyeliner Only
- 14 Makeup Color Options (7 Regular, 7 Kawaii)
- 1 Default Nail Option
- 7 Nail Color Options
- Textures Include
- 65 Texture, Micros, Bump, Specular and Mask Maps (2048 x 2048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- VYK Kiyomiko for Kanade 8 (.DUF)