SKU:66419Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:VueInstall Types:
$19.95
Details
Don't miss out on this big bundle of grass, weeds and wildflowers for VUE 7 and up.
Vue -Meadow, Roadside and Grassland Plants and Ecosystems is comprised of 28 Solid Growth low0poly plants for individual placement.
Representing lots of common plants found in meadows and verges in the temperate world, this set also includes ten great ecosystems to instantly create meadowland, waste ground, weed-infested patches verges and lawns.
Bring plants and ecosystems to VUE 7 and up (with legacy; the product is suitable for both old and new versions of VUE)!
What's Included and Features
- Vue -Meadow, Roadside and Grassland Plants and Ecosystems (.VEG)
- Artemessia
- Bellis perennis (Daisy)Pt
- Bellis perennis (Daisy)
- Burdock Short
- Burdock Tall
- Buttercup
- Cowparsley Flower 1
- Cowparsley Flower 2
- Cowparsley Foliage 1
- Cowparsley Foliage 2
- Dandelion
- Dock Tall
- Dock Short
- English Plantain
- Grass - Elegant Two
- Long Grass Brown
- Orange Hawkweed
- Rough grass Patch #1
- Rough grass Patch #2
- Rough grass Patch #3
- Rough grass Patch #4
- Rough grass Patch #5
- Rough grass Patch #6
- Rough grass Patch #7
- St Johns Wort
- Stinging Nettle
- Thistle
- Materials
- Buttercup Meadow
- Buttercups and Daisys
- Cow Parsley Eco
- Daisey Lawn
- Patchy Earth Base
- Summer Pasture
- Weedy Waste Ground
Notes
