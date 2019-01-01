The Vivenza is a relaxing pool and veranda the sorts of which adorn hotels, high-rises and skyscrapers.

This environment has a decorative pool, tanning chairs, some Pouf chairs where you can place more than 1 character, 3 types of plants distributed in 6 pots and 2 ivy on Wall.

Most pieces are individual, others are modules to hide or move according to your creativity. Select the doors to open and close them using the parameters. Included are 4 sets of emissive lights and a Render Settings icon set for: Bloom, Tone Mapping and Intensity of the Environment, all ready to interact with the scene.