SKU:67135
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
$23.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
The Vivenza is a relaxing pool and veranda the sorts of which adorn hotels, high-rises and skyscrapers.
This environment has a decorative pool, tanning chairs, some Pouf chairs where you can place more than 1 character, 3 types of plants distributed in 6 pots and 2 ivy on Wall.
Most pieces are individual, others are modules to hide or move according to your creativity. Select the doors to open and close them using the parameters. Included are 4 sets of emissive lights and a Render Settings icon set for: Bloom, Tone Mapping and Intensity of the Environment, all ready to interact with the scene.
What's Included and Features
- VIVENZA (.DUF)
- Building:
- 2 Columns
- 2 Doors
- 2 Fence
- 1 Hall
- 1 Wall
- 1 Wall Main
- 1 Water Waves
- 1 Water Plain
- 2 Corners
- Accesories:
- 3 Lights
- 1 Lights Hall
- 1 Lights Wall
- Furniture:
- 3 Pouf
- 8 Pool Chair A
- 10 Chair PoolB
- Plants:
- 4 Plants
- 4 Pots
- 2 Ivy
- 7 Cameras
- 8 Emissive Materials, On / OFF
- 1 Render Settings
- Building:
- Textures Include:
- 35 Texture, Bump, and Glossy Maps (30 x 30 to 2000 x 2000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- VIVENZA (.DUF)