-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66481Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$14.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66481Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Decorate your space with antique-y charm with Vintage Frames and a Baroque Mirror.
The set includes 7 Detailed Photo Frames and a Baroque wall Mirror, which offer small bits of decor for a realistic and complete look for your favorite interior space.
See the difference these vintage photo frames and mirrors make in your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Vintage Frames Iray (DUF):
- 8 Individual Figures :
- Baroque Mirror
- 7 Vintage Frames
- Texture Includes:
- 120 High Resolution PBR Textures (up to 2048 x 2048)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer