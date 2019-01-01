Loading...
Vintage Frames

Vintage Frames

  • $14.95
    • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $14.95
    SKU:66481
    Artist:
    Daz Originals LaurieS
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Vintage Frames in Vendor, LaurieS, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66481
    Artist:
    Daz Originals LaurieS
    Compatible Figures:
    No
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Decorate your space with antique-y charm with Vintage Frames and a Baroque Mirror.

    The set includes 7 Detailed Photo Frames and a Baroque wall Mirror, which offer small bits of decor for a realistic and complete look for your favorite interior space.

    See the difference these vintage photo frames and mirrors make in your next render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Vintage Frames Iray (DUF):
    • 8 Individual Figures :
      • Baroque Mirror
      • 7 Vintage Frames
    • Texture Includes:
      • 120 High Resolution PBR Textures (up to 2048 x 2048)
    • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.