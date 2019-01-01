Loading...
Video Game Controllers

Video Game Controllers

    Video Game Controllers in Places and Things, Props, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:62097
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Rascal3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Video Game Controllers

    A set of video game controllers for Genesis 8 males and females.  There is a uniquely styled game controller that has two glowing thumb-balls and 6 buttons, a WiFi enabled joystick, two virtual reality (VR) handsets (left-hand and right-hand specific), and a cable-free VR headset.  The buttons on the controller come with depress morphs.  All the joystick’s buttons move and the ‘stick’ itself is rigged for movement front-to-back and side-to-side.   The thumb-sticks on the VR handsets are rigged for movement and the trigger has a “trigger-pull” morph.  On the VR headset, the headphones and attached antennae are rigged for movement and adjustments.  The VR Headset comes in a choice of 4 colors while the other devices are issued in standard black plastic with rubberized highlights.

    What's Included and Features

    • Video Game Controllers (DUF):
    • 6 Props:
      • Game Controller
      • Joystick
      • VR Handset Left Hand Version
      • VR Handset Right Hand Version
      • VR Headset for Genesis 8 Male
      • VR Headset for Genesis 8 Female
    • Wearable Presets for Genesis 8 Female (7 presets in total)
      • Controller Left Hand
      • Controller Right Hand
      • Joystick Left Hand
      • Joystick Right Hand
      • VR Handset Left Hand
      • VR Handset Right Hand
      • VRHeadset
    • Wearable Presets for Genesis 8 Male (7 presets in total)
      • Controller Left Hand
      • Controller Right Hand
      • Joystick Left Hand
      • Joystick Right Hand
      • VR Handset Left Hand
      • VR Handset Right Hand
      • VRHeadset
    • Textures Included:
      • 88 color, bump, metalness, roughness and normal texture maps (8 – 1024 X 1024; 80 – 2048 X 2048)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
    • DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

