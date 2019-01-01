Video Game Controllers

A set of video game controllers for Genesis 8 males and females. There is a uniquely styled game controller that has two glowing thumb-balls and 6 buttons, a WiFi enabled joystick, two virtual reality (VR) handsets (left-hand and right-hand specific), and a cable-free VR headset. The buttons on the controller come with depress morphs. All the joystick’s buttons move and the ‘stick’ itself is rigged for movement front-to-back and side-to-side. The thumb-sticks on the VR handsets are rigged for movement and the trigger has a “trigger-pull” morph. On the VR headset, the headphones and attached antennae are rigged for movement and adjustments. The VR Headset comes in a choice of 4 colors while the other devices are issued in standard black plastic with rubberized highlights.