SKU:62097
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
Video Game Controllers
A set of video game controllers for Genesis 8 males and females. There is a uniquely styled game controller that has two glowing thumb-balls and 6 buttons, a WiFi enabled joystick, two virtual reality (VR) handsets (left-hand and right-hand specific), and a cable-free VR headset. The buttons on the controller come with depress morphs. All the joystick’s buttons move and the ‘stick’ itself is rigged for movement front-to-back and side-to-side. The thumb-sticks on the VR handsets are rigged for movement and the trigger has a “trigger-pull” morph. On the VR headset, the headphones and attached antennae are rigged for movement and adjustments. The VR Headset comes in a choice of 4 colors while the other devices are issued in standard black plastic with rubberized highlights.
What's Included and Features
- Video Game Controllers (DUF):
- 6 Props:
- Game Controller
- Joystick
- VR Handset Left Hand Version
- VR Handset Right Hand Version
- VR Headset for Genesis 8 Male
- VR Headset for Genesis 8 Female
- Wearable Presets for Genesis 8 Female (7 presets in total)
- Controller Left Hand
- Controller Right Hand
- Joystick Left Hand
- Joystick Right Hand
- VR Handset Left Hand
- VR Handset Right Hand
- VRHeadset
- Wearable Presets for Genesis 8 Male (7 presets in total)
- Controller Left Hand
- Controller Right Hand
- Joystick Left Hand
- Joystick Right Hand
- VR Handset Left Hand
- VR Handset Right Hand
- VRHeadset
- Textures Included:
- 88 color, bump, metalness, roughness and normal texture maps (8 – 1024 X 1024; 80 – 2048 X 2048)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
- DAZ Studio Material Presets for 3Delight (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Nick Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Ryan Hair for Genesis 3 and 8
- Cool Style Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- Cool Style Outfit Textures
- Looking Back Outfit Textures
- Looking Back Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Blazer and Skinny Jeans Outfit for Genesis 8 Female(s)
- Dolb HD for Ollie 8
- dForce Outsider Outfit for Genesis 8 Male(s)
- dForce Outsider Outfit Textures