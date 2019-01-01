-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:63477Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:63477Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Valiant Tank Textures adds 4 highly detailed texture sets to this awesome sci-fi tank, taking full advantage of Iray.
Requires Valiant Tank
What's Included and Features
- Valiant Tank: Wrath (.DUF)
- 4 Complete Textures
- Textures Include:
- 168 Texture, Normal, Roughness, Metallicity, height Maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Material Presets for Iray (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Valiant Tank: Wrath (.DUF)