Details
Introducing Valentina, a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Female. The head and body for Valentina are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and the skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.
Slightly ethnic, Valentina comes a special raised cornea morph that allows the light to reflect her eyes more accurately in renders, so she can shine perfectly in your scene!
See Feature list for all other options!
What's Included and Features
- Valentina HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Valentina Full Character Preset
- Valentina Head Apply/Rem
- Valentina Body Apply/Rem
- Valentina Nails Apply/Rem
- Valentina Nipples Apply/Rem
- Valentina Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MAT
- Anatomical Elements MAT (Applies with Base)
- Make Up Options
- 8 Makeup Options
- 4 L.I.E. Liner Options
- 2 L.I.E. Blusher Options
- Makeup Off Options
- Lips Options
- 8 Lips Color Options
- 2 Gloss Strength Options
- 1 Paler Color L.I.E. Option
- 1 Remove Option
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Natural and Mascara Lash Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 89 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Valentina HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)