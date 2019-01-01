-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:64813Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$16.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:64813Artist:Compatible Figures:N/ACompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Urban Skateboard is an urban park for skateboard, easy to use for all your outdoor sporting scenes. 3 Poses for Urban Sprawl 3 are provided to place the park in.
What's Included and Features
- Urban Skatepark (.DUF)
- Prop:
- US SkatePark
- Materials (3Delight and Iray):
- US Skatepark 3Delight Material preset
- US Skatepark Iray Material preset
- Prop:
- Textures Include:
- 15 Texture, Diffuse, Normal, Roughness, Height, and Metallic Maps (8192 x 8192)
- Daz Studio Iray/3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Urban Skatepark (.DUF)