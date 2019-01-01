Loading...
Urban Skatepark

Urban Skatepark

    SKU:64813
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Urban Skateboard is an urban park for skateboard, easy to use for all your outdoor sporting scenes. 3 Poses for Urban Sprawl 3 are provided to place the park in.

    What's Included and Features

    • Urban Skatepark (.DUF)
      • Prop:
        • US SkatePark
      • Materials (3Delight and Iray):
        • US Skatepark 3Delight Material preset
        • US Skatepark Iray Material preset
    • Textures Include:
      • 15 Texture, Diffuse, Normal, Roughness, Height, and Metallic Maps (8192 x 8192)
    • Daz Studio Iray/3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer

