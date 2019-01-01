-
SKU:64871 Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Details
A skateboard with 20 poses to use quickly and easily with pose control for the wheels and a morph for blend the skate.
What's Included and Features
- Urban Skateboard (.DUF)
- Props:
- Urban Skateboard
- Hierarchical Poses:
- 10 Poses for Genesis 8 Female
- 10 Poses for Genesis 8 Male
- Materials:
- 10 Materials (3Delight and Iray) Presets
- Props:
- Textures Include:
- 50 Textures, Diffuse, Normal, Height, Metallic, and Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray/3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Urban Skateboard (.DUF)