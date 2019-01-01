Loading...
Urban Skateboard

Urban Skateboard

  • $16.95
    • Urban Skateboard in Places and Things, Props, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $16.95
    SKU:64871
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Mely3D
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    $35.00
  • Details

    A skateboard with 20 poses to use quickly and easily with pose control for the wheels and a morph for blend the skate.

    What's Included and Features

    • Urban Skateboard (.DUF)
      • Props:
        • Urban Skateboard
      • Hierarchical Poses:
        • 10 Poses for Genesis 8 Female
        • 10 Poses for Genesis 8 Male
      • Materials:
        • 10 Materials (3Delight and Iray) Presets
    • Textures Include:
      • 50 Textures, Diffuse, Normal, Height, Metallic, and Roughness Maps (4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray/3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

Notes

  • This product includes:
    • 1 DSON Core Installer

