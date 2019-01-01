Loading...
Untidy Make-up for Genesis 8 Female

Untidy Make-up for Genesis 8 Female

    SKU:66963
    Artist:
    Neikdian
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
  • Details

    Real life is messy Untidy Makeup for Genesis 8 Female is that perfect collection of Hand Painted untidy mascaras and other makeup.

    Set includes 28 Eye Untidy Makeups and 13 Untidy Lipsticks, plus you ix and match all the options available for nearly limitless possibilities.

    Product uses Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps.

    What's Included and Features

    • Untidy Make-up for Genesis 8 Female:
      • 28 Eye Untidy Makeup
      • 13 Untidy Lipsticks
    • Textures Include:
      • 46 Texture Maps (4096x4096)
    • Daz Studio Layered Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

