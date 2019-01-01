-
SKU:66963
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Female
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
Install Types:
-
$19.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
-
Details
Real life is messy — Untidy Makeup for Genesis 8 Female is that perfect collection of Hand Painted untidy mascaras and other makeup.
Set includes 28 Eye Untidy Makeups and 13 Untidy Lipsticks, plus you ix and match all the options available for nearly limitless possibilities.
Product uses Genesis 8 Base Female UV Maps.
What's Included and Features
- Untidy Make-up for Genesis 8 Female:
- 28 Eye Untidy Makeup
- 13 Untidy Lipsticks
- Textures Include:
- 46 Texture Maps (4096x4096)
- Daz Studio Layered Material Presets (.DUF)
