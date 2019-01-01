-
SKU:63635 Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$12.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Universal Dress textures adds 5 Assorted texture sets for the Universal Dress and Samhain expansions
What's Included and Features
- Universal Dress: Fyre
- 5 Texture sets forthe Universal Dress and Samhain expansions
- Textures include:
- 40 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normals, Opacity and Roughness maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Universal Dress: Fyre