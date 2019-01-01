Most Iray HDRI environments set don't allow depth of field use easily and DIRECTLY out of the box.

UltraHD Iray HDRI With DOF - Outdoor Pack 6 - Nature does!

You won't have to tweak anything, all the presets are there for you to just click and render.

You get is 6 ULTRA HD (up to 16K) custom made Environments, with or without Depth of Field presets.

The theme of this 6th "Outdoor Pack" set is Nature, green grass, stones, empty fields or a nice walk in the woods.

The choice is yours. Most parts of the environments are mostly Nature and very few modern human constructs so this could be perfect for any medieval/fantasy images.

Each environment is provided in 4 different resolutions, based on your needs and computer capabilities:

16000 x 8000

8000 x 4000

4000 x 2000

2000 x 1000

Each resolution is provided with or without Depth of field capability, which gives you a total of 48 different possibilities.

You can also used the DOF enabled environment and NOT activate the DOF of the camera for a 3rd and different effect so the number of possibilities increases to 72 different possibilities.

You will also get:

12 Dome rotation presets to change the background or the sun position based on your camera point of view

1 DOF enabled Camera preset, built especially for Full-length portraits

2 Bloom ON/OFF presets

8 Brightness presets

5 Shadow presets

6 Vignetting presets

This just gives infinite possibilities!

Based on your need, click on the wanted resolution, click on the wanted depth of field option, click on the wanted Dome rotation preset, and you're good to render.

Take advantage of the HDR environment SPEED (versus full 3d environment which is way slower to render) with optimized Depth of field!