Most Iray HDRI environments set don't allow depth of field use easily and DIRECTLY out of the box.

UltraHD IRAY HDRI With DOF - Concrete Boardwalk does!

You won't have to tweak anything, all the presets are there for you to just click and render.

What you'll get is 1 ULTRA HD (up to 16K) custom made Environment, with or without Depth of Field presets.

This environment is a concrete boardwalk, by the sea, perfect for "ready to render" and "fast to render" scenes...

This environment is provided in 4 different resolutions, based on your needs and computer capabilities:

16000 x 8000

8000 x 4000

4000 x 2000

2000 x 1000

Each resolution is provided with or without Depth of field capability.

You can also use the DOF enabled environment and NOT activate the DOF of the camera for a 3rd and different effect.

You will also get:

12 Dome rotation presets to change the background or the sun position based on your camera point of view.

01 DOF enabled Camera preset, built especially for Full-length portraits

02 Bloom ON/OFF presets

08 Brightness presets

05 Shadow presets

06 vignetting presets

This just gives infinite possibilities!

Based on your need, click on the wanted resolution, click on the wanted depth of field option, click on the wanted Dome rotation preset, and you're good to render.

Take advantage of the HDR environment SPEED (versus full 3d environment which is way slower to render) with optimized Depth of Field!