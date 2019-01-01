Loading...
Ultimate Rug Collection

Ultimate Rug Collection

    • Ultimate Rug Collection in Places and Things, Props, Furniture, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:65735
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Illumination
    Compatible Figures:
    N/A
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Make your house a home with the Ultimate Rug Collection.

    This massive collection comes with 50 rugs in different styles like abstract, old fashioned, Persian and many others! You're sure to find a rug in this set that fits your render needs, especially for living rooms, bedrooms and any other place you need to fill with an interesting floor design.

    Try the Ultimate Rug Collection in your next render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Ultimate Rug Collection (.DUF):
      • 50 Rugs in varying styles
    • Textures Include
      • 50 Texture and Normal Maps (411 x 600 to 2000 x 2000)
    • Optimized for Daz Studio Iray

