-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66397Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$28.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66397Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Bend your Genesis 8 Males naturally!
Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male is a set of JCMs and MCMs to enhance the joint bendings of Genesis 8 male characters to appear more natural and appealing.
They have been sculpted in Zbrush for universal fit to express natural human anatomy and muscular movement.
The major points:
Thigh/Buttock Shape Definition
When thighs are bent forward, the buttocks express a more natural look. Use of multi-rotational JCMs allows leg movement with minimum distortion at the thigh/pelvis joints and with natural thigh muscular definition. This makes legs flexible enough to take more extreme poses like ballet jumps and martial arts high kicks and leaps while retaining beautiful and natural thighs.
Bent Knee Definitions
There are four stages of Bent Knee definitions per shin to acommodate the complexity of knee shape shifts when the shin is bent.
Elbow Bend Definition
Carpal bones are defined.
Neck Movement Definition
The neck movement morphs are connected to Pose Control : Neck-Head parameters.
Neck-Head Up-Down
Neck-Head Side-Side
Neck-Head Twist
All 3 movements are sculpted to express the complex muscularity of the neck.
Scapula/Armpit Definition
The scapula movement morphs are connected to the collar bones. Front-Back, Bend Up-Down, Twist movements are sculpted to express shifting scapula shapes.
Use the Pose Control to see how the JCMs work with collars and shoulders bones.
Individual Parameter Control
JCMs are categorized individually for easy control and navigation.
You can set the strength of the effect as you like.
To find the parameters, go to Genesis 8 Male> Actor > Full Body>real world > K.H. Image Studio>Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male.
All figure images rendered with Normal Map off.
What's Included and Features
- Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male
- JCMs
- pJCMkhCollarback_LR
- pJCMkhCollarBend_LR
- pJCMkhCollarBend45Twist-30_LR
- pJCMkhCollarFwd_LR
- pJCMkhCollarTwist30_LR
- pJCMkhCollarTwist-30_LR
- pJCMkhElbowBend_LR
- pJCMkhShinBend-11_LR
- pJCMkhShinBend35_LR
- pJCMkhShinBend90_LR
- pJCMkhShinBend135_LR
- pJCMkhShinBend155_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend35_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85Side-40_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85Side-40Twist75_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85Side-40Twist-75_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85Twist75_LR
- pJCMkhThighBend-85Twist-75_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighBend-115_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighBend-115Side-40_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighBend-115Side-40Twist75_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighBend-115Side-40Twist-75_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighBend-115Side-40_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighSide_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighTwist-75_LR
- pJCMkhG8FThighTwist75_LR
- MCMs
- pMCMkhG8FNeckHeadBend-100
- pMCMkhG8FNeckHeadSideSide100
- pMCMkhG8FNeckHeadSideSide-100
- pMCMkhG8FNeckHeadTwist100
- pMCMkhG8FNeckHeadTwist-100
- pMCMkhNeckHeadBend-100Twist100
- pMCMkhNeckHeadBend-100Twist-100
- pMCMkhNeckHeadBend-100Side100
- pMCMkhNeckHeadBend-100Side-100
- JCMs
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male