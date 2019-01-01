Bend your Genesis 8 Males naturally!

Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male is a set of JCMs and MCMs to enhance the joint bendings of Genesis 8 male characters to appear more natural and appealing.

They have been sculpted in Zbrush for universal fit to express natural human anatomy and muscular movement.

The major points:

Thigh/Buttock Shape Definition

When thighs are bent forward, the buttocks express a more natural look. Use of multi-rotational JCMs allows leg movement with minimum distortion at the thigh/pelvis joints and with natural thigh muscular definition. This makes legs flexible enough to take more extreme poses like ballet jumps and martial arts high kicks and leaps while retaining beautiful and natural thighs.

Bent Knee Definitions

There are four stages of Bent Knee definitions per shin to acommodate the complexity of knee shape shifts when the shin is bent.

Elbow Bend Definition

Carpal bones are defined.

Neck Movement Definition

The neck movement morphs are connected to Pose Control : Neck-Head parameters.

Neck-Head Up-Down

Neck-Head Side-Side

Neck-Head Twist

All 3 movements are sculpted to express the complex muscularity of the neck.

Scapula/Armpit Definition

The scapula movement morphs are connected to the collar bones. Front-Back, Bend Up-Down, Twist movements are sculpted to express shifting scapula shapes.

Use the Pose Control to see how the JCMs work with collars and shoulders bones.

Individual Parameter Control

JCMs are categorized individually for easy control and navigation.

You can set the strength of the effect as you like.

To find the parameters, go to Genesis 8 Male> Actor > Full Body>real world > K.H. Image Studio>Ultimate Natural Bend Morphs for Genesis 8 Male.

All figure images rendered with Normal Map off.