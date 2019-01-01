-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66941Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$24.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66941Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 FemaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The Uber Demoness HD is an elegant and fearsome beast for Genesis 8 Female hell-bent on destroying humanity.
This unique character will help you create interesting horror and Sci-Fi images — what's the limit of her strength?
This set also includes 7 textures styles, 14 poses and 10 mouth expressions so the Uber Demoness can shine in your scene.
What's Included and Features
- Uber Demoness HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
- Uber Demoness HD Character Preset
- Uber Demoness HD Apply/ Remove
- Uber Demoness HD Back Wings Apply/Remove
- Uber Demoness HD Body Apply/Remove
- Uber Demoness HD Head Apply/Remove
- Uber Demoness HD Hip Wings Apply/Remove
- Material Options:
- Uber Demoness HD Almost Human MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Almost Human MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Blue MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Blue MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Default MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Default MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Green MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Green MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Markings MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Markings MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Simple MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Simple MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness HD Purple MAT
- Uber Demoness HD Purple MAT (No Nipples Variant)
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Almost Human MAT
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Blue MAT
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Default MAT
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Green MAT
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Hell Warrior MAT
- Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Purple MAT
- 10 Mouth Expression Poses
- 14 Full Body Poses
- Textures Included
- 100 Textures, Bump, and SSS Maps (2048x2048 up to 4096x4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Uber Demoness HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)