Uber Demoness HD for Genesis 8 Female

    Uber Demoness HD for Genesis 8 Female
    SKU:66941
    Artist:
    JoLab1985
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    The Uber Demoness HD is an elegant and fearsome beast for Genesis 8 Female hell-bent on destroying humanity.

    This unique character will help you create interesting horror and Sci-Fi images what's the limit of her strength?

    This set also includes 7 textures styles, 14 poses and 10 mouth expressions so the Uber Demoness can shine in your scene.

    What's Included and Features

    • Uber Demoness HD for Genesis 8 Female (.DUF)
      • Uber Demoness HD Character Preset
      • Uber Demoness HD Apply/ Remove
      • Uber Demoness HD Back Wings Apply/Remove
      • Uber Demoness HD Body Apply/Remove
      • Uber Demoness HD Head Apply/Remove
      • Uber Demoness HD Hip Wings Apply/Remove
    • Material Options:
      • Uber Demoness HD Almost Human MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Almost Human MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Blue MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Blue MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Default MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Default MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Green MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Green MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Markings MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Markings MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Simple MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Hell Warrior Simple MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness HD Purple MAT
      • Uber Demoness HD Purple MAT (No Nipples Variant)
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Almost Human MAT
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Blue MAT
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Default MAT
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Green MAT
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Hell Warrior MAT
      • Uber Demoness Anatomical Element Purple MAT
    • 10 Mouth Expression Poses
    • 14 Full Body Poses
    • Textures Included
      • 100 Textures, Bump, and SSS Maps (2048x2048 up to 4096x4096)
      • Texture Templates available through the Product Library
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

