NEW
SKU:66425
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$24.95
Daz Connect
Install Manager
Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Located in the heart of the city, the TS Industrial Apartment has a spacious living area with a big open kitchen and dining area.
The TS Industrial Apartment has huge windows that light it beautifully. Apartment comes with a bonus home office upstairs and leather and steel finishes for an industrial style, plus tons of Props including furnishings, furniture, decorations and tablewares so you can make the space your own!
Get the TS Industrial Apartment for your downtown, young professional, loft or modern home render.
What's Included and Features
- TS Industrial Apartment (.DUF)
- TS Industrial Apartment Full Preload Set:
- The door can be opened with limits
- Ready to render
- Emissive material for light bulbs and other lights
- TSIA Books
- TSIA Bowl
- TSIA Bread
- TSIA Carpet Up
- TSIA Ceiling
- TSIA Center Table
- TSIA Chair Office
- TSIA Couch
- TSIA Counter Droplight
- TSIA Counter Island
- TSIA Dining Chair
- TSIA Dining Droplight
- TSIA Dining Table
- TSIA Display Figurine
- TSIA Door Glass
- TSIA Droplight 01
- TSIA Floor
- TSIA Floor Lamp
- TSIA Flower Vase
- TSIA Fruits
- TSIA Item 01
- TSIA Item 02
- TSIA Item 03
- TSIA Item 04
- TSIA Item 05
- TSIA Kitchen
- TSIA Kitchen Appliance
- TSIA Kitchen Picture Frame
- TSIA Kitchen Table
- TSIA Light
- TSIA Lobby Chair
- TSIA Lobby Table
- TSIA Main Carpet
- TSIA Main Door
- TSIA Office Chair
- TSIA Office Droplight
- TSIA Office Side Table
- TSIA Office Table
- TSIA Plant
- TSIA Radiator Chair
- TSIA Second Floor
- TSIA Side Table
- TSIA Single Sofa
- TSIA Sofa Chair
- TSIA Stairs Picture Frame
- TSIA Stool
- TSIA Switches
- TSIA Trash Bin
- TSIA Wall 01
- TSIA Wall 02
- TSIA Wall 03
- TSIA Wall 04
- TSIA Wall Light
- TS Industrial Apartment Full Preload Set:
- Textures Include
- 62 Texture Bump, Specular and Normal Maps (168 x 168 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- TS Industrial Apartment (.DUF)