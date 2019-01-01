-
SKU:65713
Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$21.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
$21.95
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
Details
Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)
Drawing inspiration from K-pop, J-pop, and C-Pop hair trends this short edgy male hairstyle is reflective of contemporary urban fashion. Shortly cropped in the back and longer on the front and top, Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) is a fun easy style can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy scenes.
With 17 options for Movement, Styling and 17 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) this hairstyle is unique and versatile. 29 natural and vivid colour options complement this hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.
What's Included and Features
- Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s): (.DUF)
- Movement & Styles:
- Bang Blow L
- Bang off eye
- Bang Side In
- Bangs Longer
- Bangs relax
- Front Full Wave
- Front Loosen
- Front R Up Down
- Front Shorter
- Front Swing L
- Front Swing R
- Neck Out Back
- Neck Out Sides
- Neck Up Back
- Top Crest
- Top Loosen
- Top Siden In
- Fits for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s):
- Michael 8
- Darius 8
- Lucas 8
- Owen 8
- Ollie 8
- Edward 8
- The Brute 8
- Floyd 8
- Vladimir 8
- Deigo 8
- Sanjay 8
- Tristan 8
- Darius 7
- Gianni 7
- Ivan 7
- Leo 7
- Michael 7
- Color Options:
- Black 01 - Soft Black
- Black 02 - Neutral Black
- Black 03 - Deep Black
- Black 04 - Raven Black
- Blonde 01 - Light Blonde
- Blonde 02 - Gold Blonde
- Blonde 03 - Champagne Blonde
- Blonde 04 - Ash Blonde
- Brown 01 - Gold Brown
- Brown 02 - Red Brown
- Brown 03 - Medium Warm Brown
- Brown 04 - Dark Brown
- Grey 01 - Medium Grey
- Grey 02 - Light Grey
- Grey 03 - Deep Grey
- Red 01 - Deep Red
- Red 02 - Dark Red
- Red 03 - Ginger Red
- Red 04 - Bright Red
- Vivid 01 -Black with Red
- Vivid 02 - Black with Blue
- Vivid 03 - Black with Purple
- Vivid 04 - Grey with Electric Blue
- Vivid 05 - Vibrant Yellow
- Vivid 06 - Yellow and Orange
- Vivid 07 - Blue on Blue
- Vivid 08 - Pink on Pink
- Vivid 09 - Pastel Blue
- Vivid 10 - Pastel Purple
- Textures Include:
- 33 Texture and Transparency Maps (4000x4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer