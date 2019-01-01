Loading...
Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

    SKU:65713
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3DCelebrity
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)

    Drawing inspiration from K-pop, J-pop, and C-Pop hair trends this short edgy male hairstyle is reflective of contemporary urban fashion. Shortly cropped in the back and longer on the front and top, Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) is a fun easy style can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy scenes. 

    With 17 options for Movement, Styling and 17 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) this hairstyle is unique and versatile. 29 natural and vivid colour options complement this hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.

    What's Included and Features

    • Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s): (.DUF)
    • Movement & Styles:
      • Bang Blow L
      • Bang off eye
      • Bang Side In
      • Bangs Longer
      • Bangs relax
      • Front Full Wave
      • Front Loosen
      • Front R Up Down
      • Front Shorter
      • Front Swing L
      • Front Swing R
      • Neck Out Back
      • Neck Out Sides
      • Neck Up Back
      • Top Crest
      • Top Loosen
      • Top Siden In
    • Fits for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s):
      • Michael 8
      • Darius 8
      • Lucas 8
      • Owen 8
      • Ollie 8
      • Edward 8
      • The Brute 8
      • Floyd 8
      • Vladimir 8
      • Deigo 8
      • Sanjay 8
      • Tristan 8
      • Darius 7
      • Gianni 7
      • Ivan 7
      • Leo 7
      • Michael 7
    • Color Options:
      • Black 01 - Soft Black
      • Black 02 - Neutral Black
      • Black 03 - Deep Black
      • Black 04 - Raven Black
      • Blonde 01 - Light Blonde
      • Blonde 02 - Gold Blonde
      • Blonde 03 - Champagne Blonde
      • Blonde 04 - Ash Blonde
      • Brown 01 - Gold Brown
      • Brown 02 - Red Brown
      • Brown 03 - Medium Warm Brown
      • Brown 04 - Dark Brown
      • Grey 01 - Medium Grey
      • Grey 02 - Light Grey
      • Grey 03 - Deep Grey
      • Red 01 - Deep Red
      • Red 02 - Dark Red
      • Red 03 - Ginger Red
      • Red 04 - Bright Red
      • Vivid 01 -Black with Red
      • Vivid 02 - Black with Blue
      • Vivid 03 - Black with Purple
      • Vivid 04 - Grey with Electric Blue
      • Vivid 05 - Vibrant Yellow
      • Vivid 06 - Yellow and Orange
      • Vivid 07 - Blue on Blue
      • Vivid 08 - Pink on Pink
      • Vivid 09 - Pastel Blue
      • Vivid 10 - Pastel Purple
    • Textures Include:
      • 33 Texture and Transparency Maps (4000x4000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

