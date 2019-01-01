Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s)



Drawing inspiration from K-pop, J-pop, and C-Pop hair trends this short edgy male hairstyle is reflective of contemporary urban fashion. Shortly cropped in the back and longer on the front and top, Troy Hair for Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) is a fun easy style can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy scenes.

With 17 options for Movement, Styling and 17 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 3 and 8 Male(s) this hairstyle is unique and versatile. 29 natural and vivid colour options complement this hairstyle and make it the perfect addition to your product library.