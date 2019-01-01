Tropical and Sub Tropical Foliage - Trees and Shrubs is a must-have for the botanical enthusiast who likes to add realism to every outdoor scene!

Oftentimes your plant library fills up with smaller tropical plants and flowers, and huge trees, but this great bundle of 20 high detail plants gives you the medium-sized and smaller trees and large-leaf shrubs and plants that will enrich your jungles, tropical scenes and provide the perfect larger (but not too big) plants in architectural settings, greenhouses, and conservatories.

Representing three species from South America, Trees and Shrubs gives you the Islands Oak, Roldana, and Saurauia in beautiful detail. Adapted for Iray and Daz studios formidable material handling capabilities to their full, this realistic, rich and lush set of high detail plants and trees is perfect for the foreground, hero planting or background in equal measure. The leaves all have translucency mapping and values attached for added realism when backlit

A must-have for anyone who wants to create a fuller, more realistic tropical or subtropical setting!