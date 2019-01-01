-
Details
Tropical and Sub Tropical Foliage - Trees and Shrubs is a must-have for the botanical enthusiast who likes to add realism to every outdoor scene!
Oftentimes your plant library fills up with smaller tropical plants and flowers, and huge trees, but this great bundle of 20 high detail plants gives you the medium-sized and smaller trees and large-leaf shrubs and plants that will enrich your jungles, tropical scenes and provide the perfect larger (but not too big) plants in architectural settings, greenhouses, and conservatories.
Representing three species from South America, Trees and Shrubs gives you the Islands Oak, Roldana, and Saurauia in beautiful detail. Adapted for Iray and Daz studios formidable material handling capabilities to their full, this realistic, rich and lush set of high detail plants and trees is perfect for the foreground, hero planting or background in equal measure. The leaves all have translucency mapping and values attached for added realism when backlit
A must-have for anyone who wants to create a fuller, more realistic tropical or subtropical setting!
What's Included and Features
- Tropical and Sub Tropical Foliage - Trees and Shrubs (.DUF)
- TPSTP Islands Oak 001
- TPSTP Islands Oak 002
- TPSTP Islands Oak 003
- TPSTP Islands Oak 004
- TPSTP Islands Oak 005
- TPSTP Islands Oak 006
- TPSTP Roldana 001
- TPSTP Roldana 002
- TPSTP Roldana 003
- TPSTP Roldana 004
- TPSTP Roldana 005
- TPSTP Saurauia 001
- TPSTP Saurauia 002
- TPSTP Saurauia 003
- TPSTP Saurauia 004
- TPSTP Saurauia 005
- TPSTP Saurauia 006
- TPSTP Saurauia 007
- TPSTP Saurauia 008
- TPSTP Saurauia 009
- TPSTP Saurauia 010
- Textures Include
- 66 Texture, Bump, Displacement, Normal, Specular, and Translucency Maps (200 x 200 to 2000 x 2000)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Tropical and Sub Tropical Foliage - Trees and Shrubs (.DUF)