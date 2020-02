Introducing Tomcat for Genesis 8 Male, the catman!

This furry character comes with a complete set of geografted Hands and Feet with retractable Claws, Tail with cascading dials for easy posing from base and along the tail, Fully articulated Ears, with both pointed for the domesticated Cats, or rounded for the Wild Cats and Fully articulated Whiskers with the ability to raise or droop twist or stretch to enhance any expression.

In addition, Tomcat comes with a full body set of dForce Dynamic Fur which can be used with or without the geograft parts, and Six complete Domestic and Nine complete Wild Cat figure material sets providing a huge variety of looks. Also included is a dForce Egyptian Style Wrap complete with 9 different Material designs.

Tomcat also includes complete set of cosplay Wearables which will allow you to pick and choose geograft parts and their accompanying dForce Fur and add them to your existing characters, along with materials to apply the Tomcat Textures to the parts and fur without affecting your characters base materials! As a bonus, also included complete set of material presets to apply the Wolfie and Sly Fox textures to the Cosplay Wearables (must own Wolfie and Sly Fox for the Wolfie and Sly Fox Cosplay material presets to work).