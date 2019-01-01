Loading...
  • $12.95
    • Tiffany in People and Wearables, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    • $12.95
    SKU:12655
    Artist:
    Sarsa Thorne
    Compatible Figures:
    Victoria 4
    Compatible Software:
    Poser, DAZ Studio
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $10.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The seasons change, but beauty will always remain. We are pleased to present Tiffany, a gorgeous character for V4 with 2 beautiful faces which can be used separately or mixed. Her lightly freckled skin comes with 5 makeup options, and her beautiful eyes in 3 sparkling colors. INJ and REM files included for both faces (eye placements are automatic) and Tiffany's body settings. MAT files for both Poser and DAZ Studio.

    What's Included and Features

    Features
    • Tiffany Character for V4 and S4:
      • Two comlete Custom head and matching neck seamless morph sets
      • Body INJ/REM poses for V4++
      • Injection/Remove poses for head and body in versions for BOTH V4.1 and V4.2
      • 5 Makeup Options
      • 3 Eye Color variations
      • Eye placements automatic with each morph whether used full or partial

    • High Resolution Textures Included:
      • 6 Head Texture Maps (4000x4000)
      • 1 Body Texture Map (4000x4000)
      • 1 Limb Texture Map (4000x4000)
      • 1 Mouth Texture Map (2000x2000)
      • 3 Eye Texture Maps (1000x1000)
      • 1 Lash Texture Map (1000x1000)

    • Bump and Specular Maps Included for Each set
    • Poser MAT Files for All Texture Options (.PZ2)
    • DAZ Studio MAT Files for All Texture Options (.DSA)

    Professional Quality Always From The Names You Trust For Beautiful Characters.

    Notes

    No

