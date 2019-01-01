-
-
SKU:12655Compatible Figures:Victoria 4Compatible Software:Poser, DAZ StudioRequired Products:Install Types:
-
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:12655Compatible Figures:Victoria 4Compatible Software:Poser, DAZ StudioRequired Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The seasons change, but beauty will always remain. We are pleased to present Tiffany, a gorgeous character for V4 with 2 beautiful faces which can be used separately or mixed. Her lightly freckled skin comes with 5 makeup options, and her beautiful eyes in 3 sparkling colors. INJ and REM files included for both faces (eye placements are automatic) and Tiffany's body settings. MAT files for both Poser and DAZ Studio.
What's Included and FeaturesFeatures
- Tiffany Character for V4 and S4:
- Two comlete Custom head and matching neck seamless morph sets
- Body INJ/REM poses for V4++
- Injection/Remove poses for head and body in versions for BOTH V4.1 and V4.2
- 5 Makeup Options
- 3 Eye Color variations
- Eye placements automatic with each morph whether used full or partial
- High Resolution Textures Included:
- 6 Head Texture Maps (4000x4000)
- 1 Body Texture Map (4000x4000)
- 1 Limb Texture Map (4000x4000)
- 1 Mouth Texture Map (2000x2000)
- 3 Eye Texture Maps (1000x1000)
- 1 Lash Texture Map (1000x1000)
- Bump and Specular Maps Included for Each set
- Poser MAT Files for All Texture Options (.PZ2)
- DAZ Studio MAT Files for All Texture Options (.DSA)
Professional Quality Always From The Names You Trust For Beautiful Characters.
NotesNo
- Tiffany Character for V4 and S4: