The seasons change, but beauty will always remain. We are pleased to present Tiffany, a gorgeous character for V4 with 2 beautiful faces which can be used separately or mixed. Her lightly freckled skin comes with 5 makeup options, and her beautiful eyes in 3 sparkling colors. INJ and REM files included for both faces (eye placements are automatic) and Tiffany's body settings. MAT files for both Poser and DAZ Studio.