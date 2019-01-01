Theo Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)

Theo Hair for Genesis 8 and 3 male(s) is a short cut natural hairstyle.

Created with short 4B Z coils and texture which highlight the natural growth of curly hair, this haircut features contemporary and modern style, but also fits in with your historical, futuristic, and sci-fi/fantasy scenes.

With 9 options for Movement, Styling and 21 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 8 and 3 Male(s) this hairstyle is versatile and ready for your Male Character.

Theo Hair also includes 32 natural and vivid color options to make it the perfect addition to your product library!