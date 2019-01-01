-
SKU:66859Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 Male, Genesis 3 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$21.95
-
-
Details
Theo Hair for Genesis 8 and 3 male(s) is a short cut natural hairstyle.
Created with short 4B Z coils and texture which highlight the natural growth of curly hair, this haircut features contemporary and modern style, but also fits in with your historical, futuristic, and sci-fi/fantasy scenes.
With 9 options for Movement, Styling and 21 Custom Fits for both the Genesis 8 and 3 Male(s) this hairstyle is versatile and ready for your Male Character.
Theo Hair also includes 32 natural and vivid color options to make it the perfect addition to your product library!
What's Included and Features
- Theo Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)(.DUF)
- Theo Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Male(s)
- Movement And Styles
- Front Peak
- Front Peak Back
- Front Peak L
- front Peak Out
- Front Peak R
- Front Spike
- Front Up
- Lower Front Top
- Top Loosen
- Top Up
- Top Up narrow
- Supported Shapes
- Genesis 8 Male
- Michael 8
- Darius 8
- Lucas 8
- Owen 8
- Ollie 8
- Edward 8
- The Brute 8
- Floyd 8
- Vladimir 8
- Deigo 8
- Sanjay 8
- Silas 8
- Dain 8
- Leroy 8
- Genesis 3 Male
- Darius 7
- Gianni 7
- Ivan 7
- Leo 7
- Michael 7
- Lee 7
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Genesis 8 Male
- Color Options
- Black 01 - Soft Black
- Black 02 - Midnight Black
- Black 03 - Soft Raven Black
- Black 04 - Warm Black
- Blonde 01 - Deep Golden Blonde
- Blonde 02 - Medium Blonde
- Blonde 03 - Dark Champagne Blonde
- Blonde 04 - Warm Gold Blonde
- Brown 01 - Medium Brown
- Brown 02 - Medium Ash Brown
- Brown 03 - Warm Brown
- Brown 04 - Gold Brown
- Grey 01 - Mid Grey
- Grey 02 - Salt and Pepper
- Grey 03 - Dark Grey
- Grey 04 - Dark Grey with Light Tips
- Red 01 - Dark Red
- Red 02 - Dark Orange Red
- Red 03 - Dark Red
- Red 04 - Rich Red
- Vivid 01 - Electric Blue
- Vivid 02 - Bright Orange
- Vivid 03 - Swamp Green
- Vivid 04 - Brilliant Purple
- Vivid 05 - Shocking Yellow
- Vivid 06 - Black with Red Tips
- Vivid 07 - Black with Blue Tips
- Vivid 08 - Black with Yellow Tips
- Vivid 09 - Black with Purple Tips
- Vivid 10 - Black with Green Tips
- Vivid 11 - Warm Brown with Light Tips
- Vivid 12 - Warm Blonde with Light Tips
- Textures Include
- 33 Texture, Gloss and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
