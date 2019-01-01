-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66823Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66823Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The Fighter is a tough guy character for Dain 8. He has traditional UK looks and a peppery personality to boot, so don't push his buttons!
The Fighter's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included, plus two full head morphs.
He comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, twelve eye color options, and options to add bruises to the face, arm, and torso.
Get the fighter and get ready for fisticuffs!
What's Included and Features
- The Fighter for Dain 8 (.DUF)
- Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
- Head Apply/Remove
- Alt. Head Apply/Remove
- Body Apply/Remove
- Fibermesh Brows
- Material Options
- The Fighter Full Default Material Preset
- The Fighter Full Alternate Material Preset
- Eyebrow Colors:
- Brown
- Eyelash Materials:
- Brown
- 12 Eye Colors
- Bruises:
- Arm Bruised/Healed
- Face Bruised 01
- Face Bruised 02
- Face Bruised 03
- Face Bruised 04
- Face Healed
- Torso Bruised/Healed
- Textures Include:
- 51 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- The Fighter for Dain 8 (.DUF)