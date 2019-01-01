Loading...
The Fighter for Dain 8

  • $18.95
    • The Fighter for Dain 8 in Vendor, Quixotry, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    SKU:66823
    Artist:
    Quixotry
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    The Fighter is a tough guy character for Dain 8.  He has traditional UK looks and a peppery personality to boot, so don't push his buttons!

    The Fighter's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included, plus two full head morphs.

    He comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, twelve eye color options, and options to add bruises to the face, arm, and torso.

    Get the fighter and get ready for fisticuffs!

    What's Included and Features

    • The Fighter for Dain 8 (.DUF)
      • Full Character Preset Apply/Remove
      • Head Apply/Remove
      • Alt. Head Apply/Remove
      • Body Apply/Remove
      • Fibermesh Brows
    • Material Options
      • The Fighter Full Default Material Preset
      • The Fighter Full Alternate Material Preset
      • Eyebrow Colors:
        • Brown
      • Eyelash Materials:
        • Brown
      • 12 Eye Colors
      • Bruises:
        • Arm Bruised/Healed
        • Face Bruised 01
        • Face Bruised 02
        • Face Bruised 03
        • Face Bruised 04
        • Face Healed
        • Torso Bruised/Healed
    • Textures Include:
      • 51 Texture, Bump, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

