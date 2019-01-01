The Fighter for Dain 8

The Fighter is a tough guy character for Dain 8. He has traditional UK looks and a peppery personality to boot, so don't push his buttons!

The Fighter's facial morphs are subtly asymmetrical for added realism and a dial for adding further asymmetry is included, plus two full head morphs.

He comes with one full material preset, fibermesh eyebrows, twelve eye color options, and options to add bruises to the face, arm, and torso.

Get the fighter and get ready for fisticuffs!