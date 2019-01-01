-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:67207Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
-
$29.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:67207Artist:Compatible Figures:NoCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$50.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
The Aurora is not your average starship. This high-tech and futuristic gravity-drive ship is able to whisk across the universe in the blink of an eye! Little is know about its origin and capabilities, but when you add it to your library, you will be able to access its hypercompuer to discover its mysteries.
Transform The Aurora into a shelter when you've reached your destination, and use the additional props (including Antenna, Console, Drone, Pod, Pod Base, Stasis Chamber and Weaponry) to populate your scene, or showcase each individually.
The Aurora comes with Preset Morphs and emissives so you can explore the galaxy, set camp on an alien planet, send data back to the Commander on the bridge, or establish your space-time plasma converter!
What's Included and Features
- The Aurora: (.DUF)
- The Aurora Opened
- The Aurora Closed
- The Aurora Closed Empty
- The Aurora Shelter Assembly
- Aurora Stasis Chamber and Pod
- Aurora Pod and Base
- Aurora Drone with Lights
- Props Included:
- Aurora Antenna
- Aurora Console
- Aurora Drone
- Aurora Pod Base
- Aurora Pod
- Aurora Stasis Chamber
- Aurora Weapon
- Material Options:
- Aurora Antenna
- Aurora Console
- Aurora Drone
- Aurora Pod Base
- Aurora Pod
- Aurora Stasis Chamber
- Aurora Weapon
- PBR Textures Include:
- 188 Diffuse, Metallic, Normal, and Specular Maps (1024 x 1024 to 4096 x 4096)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- The Aurora: (.DUF)