The Aurora is not your average starship. This high-tech and futuristic gravity-drive ship is able to whisk across the universe in the blink of an eye! Little is know about its origin and capabilities, but when you add it to your library, you will be able to access its hypercompuer to discover its mysteries.

Transform The Aurora into a shelter when you've reached your destination, and use the additional props (including Antenna, Console, Drone, Pod, Pod Base, Stasis Chamber and Weaponry) to populate your scene, or showcase each individually.

The Aurora comes with Preset Morphs and emissives so you can explore the galaxy, set camp on an alien planet, send data back to the Commander on the bridge, or establish your space-time plasma converter!