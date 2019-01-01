-
SKU:66885Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Install Types:
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
Details
Terry Hair is the essential thick braided/mild dreadlocked hair for Genesis 8 Male(s) and Leroy 8.
This hair has numerous Morphs and Supported Shapes to be perfect for your male character, plus comes in every natural shade imaginable.
Get Terry Hair for your male character and let him enjoy this carefree and handsome style.
What's Included and Features
- Terry Hair for Leroy 8: (.DUF)
- Terry Hair:
- Adj Ears
- Adj Neck Back
- Adj Neck Left
- Adj Neck Right
- Back Pull Back
- Cornrows Thicken
- Cornrows Wavy
- Head Messy
- Sideburns Back
- Sides Widen
- Tail Bigger
- Tail Fluff
- Tail Messy
- Tail Smaller
- Tail Spread
- Tail Taller
- Tail Thick
- Tail Tiny
- Tail Widen
- Temples Back
- Top Tall
- Upper Back Tall
- Supported Shapes:
- Edward 8
- Floyd 8
- Lee 8
- Leroy 8
- Lucas 8
- Michael 8
- Owen 8
- Sanjay 8
- The Brute 8
- Vladimir 8
- Other Shapes supported in Daz Studio by Auto-follow
- Material Options:
- Black
- Blonde
- Brown
- Brown Dark
- Brown Light
- Red
- Orange Red
- Silver
- Red Orange
- Auburn
- Blonde Golden
- Platinum
- Textures Include:
- 29 Texture, Displacement, Normal, Specular, and Transparency Maps (2000 x 2000)
- Texture Templates available through the Product Library
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer