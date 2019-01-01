-
-
NEW
-
-
SKU:66555Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
-
$18.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.SKU:66555Artist:Compatible Figures:Genesis 8 MaleCompatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12Required Products:Install Types:
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$35.00
*Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
-
Details
Terrell HD for Leroy 8 is a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.
Terrell's head and body are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and his skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.
Terrell also comes with Fibermesh eyebrows and many customizable options so you can tailor him for your next render.
What's Included and Features
- Terrell HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
- Terrell Full Character Preset
- Terrell Head Apply/Rem
- Terrell Body Apply/Rem
- Terrell Nipples Apply/Rem
- Terrell Navel Apply/Rem
- Character MATs
- Anatomical Elements MATs
- Eyes Options
- 8 Realistic Eye Colors
- Eyelid Shadow Options
- Guyliner L.I.E. Option
- Body Options
- Normal Maps Apply/Rem
- 3 Translucency Strength Options
- Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
- 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
- Textures Include
- 58 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Terrell HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)