Terrell HD for Leroy 8

  • $18.95
    • Terrell HD for Leroy 8 in People and Wearables, Genesis 8 People, Male, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $18.95
    SKU:66555
    Artist:
    Daz Originals Emrys
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Required Products:
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $35.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
  • Details

    Terrell HD for Leroy 8 is a high-quality Character for Genesis 8 Male.

    Terrell's head and body are uniquely custom sculpted in Zbrush, and his skin was created using high-quality photo references for depth and detail.

    Terrell also comes with Fibermesh eyebrows and many customizable options so you can tailor him for your next render.

    What's Included and Features

    • Terrell HD for Leroy 8 (.DUF)
      • Terrell Full Character Preset
      • Terrell Head Apply/Rem
      • Terrell Body Apply/Rem
      • Terrell Nipples Apply/Rem
      • Terrell Navel Apply/Rem
      • Character MATs
      • Anatomical Elements MATs
    • Eyes Options
      • 8 Realistic Eye Colors
      • Eyelid Shadow Options
      • Guyliner L.I.E. Option
    • Body Options
      • Normal Maps Apply/Rem
      • 3 Translucency Strength Options
    • Fibermesh Eyebrows Options
      • 8 Realistic Eyebrow Color Options
    • Textures Include
      • 58 Texture, Bump, Specular and Transparency Maps (1048 x 1048 to 4096 x 4096)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Preset (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

