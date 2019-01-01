-
Details
The Tennessee Dining Room is the ideal location for your gathering, family meal, birthday celebration or graduation bash!
With tons of props including all furniture, place settings, decorations, and little touches to perfect the space, the Tennessee Dining Room is the room where characters get together.
Optimized for Iray.
What's Included and Features
- Tennessee Dining Room (.DUF)
- Tennessee Dining Room Complete Preload Set
- Zero Props:
- TDR Armchair 1
- TDR Armchair 2
- TDR Big Pitcher
- TDR Buffet Table
- TDR Ceiling Light
- TDR Ceiling
- TDR Creamer
- TDR Dining Chair
- TDR Dining Room Bench
- TDR Dining Table
- TDR Door 1
- TDR Door 2
- TDR East Wall
- TDR Floor
- TDR Mirror
- TDR North Wall
- TDR Rug
- TDR Small Pitcher
- TDR South Wall
- TDR Spiral Ball
- TDR Succulent
- TDR Tea Cup 1
- TDR Tea Cup 2
- TDR Tea Tray
- TDR Tray
- TDR Tree
- TDR Vase 1
- TDR Vase 2
- TDR Vase 3
- TDR Vase 4
- TDR Wall Clock
- TDR West Wall
- Textures Include:
- 11 Texture and Normal Maps (728x1000 to 4141x2808)
- Optimized for Iray
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer