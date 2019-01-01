Loading...
Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s)

Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s)

  • $21.95
    • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      NEW
    • $21.95
    SKU:66651
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3DCelebrity
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
      • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) in Vendor, 3DCelebrity, 3D Models by Daz 3D
    SKU:66651
    Artist:
    Daz Originals 3DCelebrity
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 3 Female
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Install Types:

    Optional License Add-Ons:

    $50.00
    What is this?

    *Unless otherwise specified, no discounts or offers will apply to License Add‑Ons.

  • Details

    Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s)

    This short cropped hairstyle is cut in soft layers in a contemporary female military style. This is a relaxed feminine cut that can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy/ sci-fi renders.

    What's Included and Features

    • Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) (.DUF)
    • Teagan Hair Genesis 3 Female
    • Teagan Hair Genesis 8 Female
    • Morphs and Adjustments
      • Adjust
      • AdjustNeck
      • Bangs Clump
      • Bangs Longer
      • Bangs Part L
      • Bangs Shorter
      • Bangs Sweep L
      • Bangs Sweep R
      • Bangs Swing Out
      • Crest Flatten
      • Crest Up L
      • Crest Up R
      • Crest Up
      • Neck Peak Down
      • Top Ruffle
      • Top Shift L
      • Top Shift R
      • Top Up
    • Supported Shapes
      • Fit Aiko 7
      • Fit Bethanny 7
      • Fit Gia 7
      • Fit Mei Lin 7
      • Fit Olympia 7
      • Fit Teen Josie 7
      • Fit The Girl 7
      • Fit Victoria 7
      • Fit Aiko 8
      • Fit Charlotte 8
      • Fit CJ8
      • Fit Edie 8
      • Fit Mei Lin 8
      • Fit Monique 8
      • Fit Olympia 8
      • Fit Rhynne 8
      • Fit Sakura 8
      • Fit Stephanie 8
      • Fit Teen Josie 8
      • Fit The Girl 8
      • Fit Victoria 8
      • Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
    • Material Options
      • 4 Teagan Black.duf
      • 4 Teagan Blonde.duf
      • 4 Teagan Brown.duf
      • 3 Teagan Grey.duf
      • 4 Teagan Red.duf
      • 10 Teagan Vivid.duf
    • Textures Include
      • 30 Texture and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
    • Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
    • Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)

    Notes

    • This product includes:
      • 1 DSON Core Installer

You may also be interested in the following product(s)

© 2019 Daz Productions, Inc., dba Daz 3D. Daz is a Registered Trademark of Daz Productions, Inc.