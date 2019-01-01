-
Details
Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s)
This short cropped hairstyle is cut in soft layers in a contemporary female military style. This is a relaxed feminine cut that can be utilized in a variety of contemporary, historical, and fantasy/ sci-fi renders.
What's Included and Features
- Teagan Hair for Genesis 8 and Genesis 3 Female(s) (.DUF)
- Teagan Hair Genesis 3 Female
- Teagan Hair Genesis 8 Female
- Morphs and Adjustments
- Adjust
- AdjustNeck
- Bangs Clump
- Bangs Longer
- Bangs Part L
- Bangs Shorter
- Bangs Sweep L
- Bangs Sweep R
- Bangs Swing Out
- Crest Flatten
- Crest Up L
- Crest Up R
- Crest Up
- Neck Peak Down
- Top Ruffle
- Top Shift L
- Top Shift R
- Top Up
- Supported Shapes
- Fit Aiko 7
- Fit Bethanny 7
- Fit Gia 7
- Fit Mei Lin 7
- Fit Olympia 7
- Fit Teen Josie 7
- Fit The Girl 7
- Fit Victoria 7
- Fit Aiko 8
- Fit Charlotte 8
- Fit CJ8
- Fit Edie 8
- Fit Mei Lin 8
- Fit Monique 8
- Fit Olympia 8
- Fit Rhynne 8
- Fit Sakura 8
- Fit Stephanie 8
- Fit Teen Josie 8
- Fit The Girl 8
- Fit Victoria 8
- Some Shapes May Be Supported by Auto-follow
- Material Options
- 4 Teagan Black.duf
- 4 Teagan Blonde.duf
- 4 Teagan Brown.duf
- 3 Teagan Grey.duf
- 4 Teagan Red.duf
- 10 Teagan Vivid.duf
- Textures Include
- 30 Texture and Transparency Maps (4000 x 4000)
- Daz Studio Iray Material Presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Material Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer