NEW
SKU:63627
Compatible Software:DAZ Studio 4.12
$12.95
- Daz Connect
- Install Manager
- Manual Install
Optional License Add-Ons:$10.00
Details
Tali Outfit Textures adds 4 highly detailed texture sets for this fantasy style casual outfit. Additional Dirt LIE presets adds the ability to dirty up the outfit ready for more adventuring exploits.
Requires Tali for Genesis 8 Female(s).
What's Included and Features
- Tali: Zenith(.DUF)
- 4 Complete Texture sets
- Textures include:
- 368 Texture, Height, Metallic, Normals, Opacity and Roughness maps (up to 4096 x 4096)
- Daz Studio Iray presets (.DUF)
- Daz Studio 3Delight Presets (.DUF)
Notes
- This product includes:
- 1 DSON Core Installer
- Additional Products used in Promo Images:
- Tali: Zenith(.DUF)