Take Cover Poses for Genesis 8

    SKU:66935
    Artist:
    Scuffles3d
    Compatible Figures:
    Genesis 8 Female, Genesis 8 Male
    Compatible Software:
    DAZ Studio 4.12
    Watch out, it's gonna blow!

    With Take Cover poses for Genesis 8 your characters can dive, duck or hide behind cover, peek out to look for danger and even shoot back.

    This set includes 22 full poses for Genesis 8 Female and Male for whenever the going gets rough, and your characters need to get going.

    What's Included and Features

    • Take Cover Poses for Genesis 8
      • 22 poses for Genesis 8 Female
      • 22 poses for Genesis 8 male

